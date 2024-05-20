Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness

Logistics Readiness Center Poland recently took part in a U.S. and Polish culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna, Poland, that helped demonstrate the importance of readiness, international collaboration and interoperability. The event included a collaborative class on food safety standards. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|05.21.2024
|05.21.2024 06:58
|8419638
|240521-A-SM279-3763
|1502x1054
|411 KB
|SKWIERZYNA, PL
|POZNAN, PL
|4
|0
