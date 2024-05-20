Culinary cross training event in Poland demonstrates importance of interoperability, readiness

Photo By Cameron Porter | A U.S. Army Soldier and a Polish culinary specialist work together on a recipe during...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | A U.S. Army Soldier and a Polish culinary specialist work together on a recipe during a recent culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna, Poland. “The result was a seamless blend of flavors and cultures, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation,” said Morgan Ridgway, the chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Poland. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SKWIERZYNA, Poland – Logistics Readiness Center Poland recently took part in a U.S. and Polish culinary cross training event in Skwierzyna that helped demonstrate international collaboration and interoperability while showcasing the culinary expertise of both nations and the Army Food Program.



Hosted by representatives and culinary experts from Poland, also in attendance were members from V Corps, 1st Cavalry Division and the Polish Inspectorate. Together, everyone attending worked collaboratively to present a class on food safety standards. In addition, U.S. Army food service and culinary specialists prepared an American southern-style meal, and the final event – a luncheon – provided everyone an opportunity to further enjoy each other’s company as well as more delicious food.



The participation of U.S. food service personnel and Polish dining facility managers, food service chiefs, and cooks underscored the enthusiasm for this collaborative endeavor, stated Morgan Ridgway in a presentation provided to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s command group.



“The event exemplified true partnership, with the Polish generously providing the ingredients. The result was a seamless blend of flavors and cultures, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation,” said Ridgway, who is the chief of supply and services at LRC Poland.



“The U.S.-Poland culinary cross training event not only exemplified the spirit of international cooperation, but also laid the groundwork for sustained collaboration in the culinary domain while fostering friendships and strengthening bonds between nations,” Ridgway said.



In a return message from Col. Ernest Lane II, the commander of the 405th AFSB, he sent his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who participated in the event.



“A huge thank you to our esteemed Polish partners, the Polish Inspectorate, V Corps, and 1CD DSB for co-hosting this significant milestone event. Showcasing culinary expertise and cultural exchange through food is a wonderful way to build relationships and understanding,” said Lane, adding that the format for the event sounded quite engaging.



“With the presentations on food safety standards followed by a collaborative cooking session featuring an American southern meal – being from Florida, I can only imagine the delicious results enjoyed at the concluding luncheon,” Lane said.



This initiative perfectly exemplifies the importance of interoperability and readiness, said Lane, who took command of the 405th AFSB about a month ago.



“By fostering friendships and strengthening bonds between nations, we create a stronger foundation for all involved. I'm excited to see how this event paves the way for sustained collaboration in the culinary domain,” Lane said.



According to Ridgway, plans are underway to establish quarterly touchpoints. The next event – tentatively scheduled for August – is expected to focus, at least in part, on the Army Food Program’s field feeding operations.



LRC Poland is headquartered at Camp Kościuszko in Poznan, Poland, and is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Poland directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Poland.



LRC Poland reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.