    Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing [Image 14 of 14]

    Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing

    CâMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron complete post-flight sortie paperwork during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. The deployment of U.S. forces to Europe during Astral Knight 24 is evidence of the enduring commitment to NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    This work, Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

