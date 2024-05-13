Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandro Rafuls-Maceira, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals in a F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. The ability to move rapidly and unpredictably throughout the theater is crucial to present a credible deterrent and effectively respond to attacks on main operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
