    Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing [Image 5 of 14]

    Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing

    CâMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron participates in exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. Exercise Astral Knight 24 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

