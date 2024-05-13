Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing

From left, a U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron and a 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron drain a fuel tank during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

