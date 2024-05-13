A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron taxis after a sortie mission during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. Exercise Astral Knight 24 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 06:43 Photo ID: 8416793 VIRIN: 240516-F-VJ231-9494 Resolution: 4680x3114 Size: 601.36 KB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.