A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron taxis after a sortie mission during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. Exercise Astral Knight 24 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 06:43
|Photo ID:
|8416793
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-VJ231-9494
|Resolution:
|4680x3114
|Size:
|601.36 KB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
