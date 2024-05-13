Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandro Rafuls-Maceira, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals in a F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. The ability of USEUCOM forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

