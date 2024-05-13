U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donovan Davis, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, supports exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. The deployment of U.S. forces to Europe during Astral Knight 24 is evidence of the enduring commitment to NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 06:43 Photo ID: 8416799 VIRIN: 240516-F-VJ231-6418 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.06 MB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Astral Knight 24 in Full Swing [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.