Smoke from an artillery salute rises above the 28th Infantry Division shrine as a bugler plays Taps to conclude the 94th Annual Memorial Service May 19, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:55 Photo ID: 8416028 VIRIN: 240519-Z-ZI573-1012 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 4.67 MB Location: BOALSBURG, PA., PA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.