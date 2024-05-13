Smoke from an artillery salute rises above the 28th Infantry Division shrine as a bugler plays Taps to conclude the 94th Annual Memorial Service May 19, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)
This work, Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
