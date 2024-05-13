Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 7 of 7]

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    BOALSBURG, PA., PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    Smoke from an artillery salute rises above the 28th Infantry Division shrine as a bugler plays Taps to conclude the 94th Annual Memorial Service May 19, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:55
    Photo ID: 8416028
    VIRIN: 240519-Z-ZI573-1012
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: BOALSBURG, PA., PA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iron Division&rsquo;s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    memorial service
    Army
    shrine
    bugler
    Boalsburg

