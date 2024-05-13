A processional of 28th Infantry Division guidons moves across a stone footbridge over Spring Creek at the division shrine May 19, 2024 during the division’s annual memorial service in Boalsburg, Pa. The shrine is located on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)
Iron Division's Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
