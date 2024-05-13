Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 3 of 7]

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    A processional of 28th Infantry Division guidons moves across a stone footbridge over Spring Creek at the division shrine May 19, 2024 during the division’s annual memorial service in Boalsburg, Pa. The shrine is located on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:55
    Photo ID: 8416024
    VIRIN: 240519-Z-ZI573-1003
    Resolution: 4050x2700
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US
    28th Infantry Division
    Army
    National Guard
    shrine
    Boalsburg
    Annual memorial service

