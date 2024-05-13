Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

A processional of 28th Infantry Division guidons moves across a stone footbridge over Spring Creek at the division shrine May 19, 2024 during the division’s annual memorial service in Boalsburg, Pa. The shrine is located on the grounds of the Pennsylvania Military Museum. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)

