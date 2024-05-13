Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Heft, a historian at the U.S. Army Center of Military History, speaks at the 28th Infantry Division’s 2024 Annual Memorial Service in Boalsburg, Pa. May 19, 2024. Heft said the division’s shrine and remembrance ceremony are unique in the Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)

