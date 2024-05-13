Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 6 of 7]

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    HARRISBURG, PA., PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    Guidon bearers line the 28th Infantry Division Shrine during the unit’s annual memorial service in Boalsburg on May 19, 2024. The memorial service traces its start to the reunion of World War I soldiers on the grounds of the Boal estate after the war. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)

    Iron Division&rsquo;s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    28th Infantry Division
    World War I
    Boalsburg
    annual memorial

