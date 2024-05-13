Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 2 of 7]

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    BOALSBURG, PA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kenneth Shirk 

    28th Infantry Division

    Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler (left) and Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, 28th Infantry commanding general, render honors after placing a wreath on a division cross during the division’s 94th Annual Memorial Service in Boalsburg on May 19, 2024. Smoke from an artillery salute can be seen in the background. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kenneth Shirk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:55
    Photo ID: 8416022
    VIRIN: 240519-Z-SV127-1060
    Resolution: 4050x2700
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: BOALSBURG, PA, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kenneth Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iron Division&rsquo;s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    artillery
    shrine
    Boalsburg
    annual memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT