Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, speaks at the division’s 2024 Annual Memorial Service in Boalsburg, Pa. May 19, 2024. Wegscheider told the audience of Gold Star families, veterans and visitors that people are the division’s most important asset. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)
Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
