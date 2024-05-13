Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 4 of 7]

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    BOALSBURG, PA., PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles 

    28th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, speaks at the division’s 2024 Annual Memorial Service in Boalsburg, Pa. May 19, 2024. Wegscheider told the audience of Gold Star families, veterans and visitors that people are the division’s most important asset. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Doug Roles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:55
    Photo ID: 8416025
    VIRIN: 240519-Z-ZI573-1006
    Resolution: 3899x2599
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: BOALSBURG, PA., PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Doug Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind
    Iron Division’s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iron Division&rsquo;s Boalsburg shrine, memorial service one of a kind

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    general
    historian
    shrine
    28th Infantry
    Boalsburg
    Aaron Heft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT