Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

Costa Rican Team's snipers meticulously acquire their targets on the range during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Test in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. Each nation participating in FC24, including Costa Rica, sends an assault team, a sniper team, and one evaluator to compete in a special operations skills competition. Additionally, three distinguished visitors from each nation participate in the Distinguished Visitors Program/Senior Leaders Seminar. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

