Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

Argentinian Team sniper focuses intently as he locks in on his target during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Test in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. FC24 is a Foreign Military Interaction exercise designed to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, mutual trust, and confidence to improve the training, readiness, interoperability, and capability of regional Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

