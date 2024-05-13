Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III [Image 19 of 20]

    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds 

    Special Operations Command South

    Ecuadorian Team competitor acquires a sight picture on a live-fire range during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Test in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. FC24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored Special Forces skills competition conducted annually in Central and South America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

