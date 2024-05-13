Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

Ecuadorian Team competitor acquires a sight picture on a live-fire range during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Test in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. FC24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored Special Forces skills competition conducted annually in Central and South America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

