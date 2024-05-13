Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III [Image 14 of 20]

    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds 

    Special Operations Command South

    Paraguayan Team sniper maintains composer as he acquires his targets during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Test in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024.FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 14:09
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA
    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

