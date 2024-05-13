Costa Rican competitor focuses his pistol down range and drops targets one by one during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shoot House in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 14:09 Photo ID: 8414377 VIRIN: 240517-Z-WB177-5197 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.15 MB Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Shoot House [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.