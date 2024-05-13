Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

Costa Rican Team competitor demonstrates his marksmanship by firing his rifle from a barrier during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Test in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. FC24 aims to promote the exchange of information on best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures in an atmosphere of camaraderie to improve regional cooperation among the participating nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

