Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course III

Dominican Republic Team competitor uses a fixed position to fire his rifle during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Shooting and Skills Test in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 17, 2024. FC24’s primary objective of the competition is to develop an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie among all the competitors from the region attending this competition, increasing the readiness, interoperability and capabilities of the Special Operations Forces. Consequently, it improves cooperation, trust, and multinational and regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA