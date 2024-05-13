Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis honors National Police Week [Image 14 of 14]

    Team Travis honors National Police Week

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Angela Hunt, 921st Contingency Response Squadron combat arms noncommissioned officer in charge, throws a simulated hand grenade during a National Police Week Warrior’s Challenge obstacle course at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 15, 2024. The Warrior’s Challenge consisted of a team of four members completing eight tasks focusing on physical fitness, teamwork, and memorization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 19:39
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Airmen
    SFS
    USAF
    National Police Week

