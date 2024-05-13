Team Travis honors National Police Week

Andrew Brightwell, Fairfield police officer, poses with a trophy after a National Police Week flag football game at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2024. The 60th Security Forces Squadron hosted a variety of Defenders and local law enforcement in numerous activities and events throughout the week, to include a 5K ruck march, bowling and football tournament, and a Warrior’s Challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

