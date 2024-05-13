U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Kniefel, 921st Contingency Response Squadron commander, performs pull-ups during a National Police Week Warrior’s Challenge obstacle course at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 15, 2024. The Warrior Challenge consisted of a team of four members completing eight tasks focusing on physical fitness, teamwork, and memorization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8413192
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-OY799-1240
|Resolution:
|6206x4142
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis honors National Police Week [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Travis honors National Police Week
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT