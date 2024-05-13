U.S. Airmen assigned to 921st Contingency Response Squadron transport a simulated casualty during a National Police Week Warrior’s Challenge obstacle course at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 15, 2024. The Warrior’s Challenge consisted of a team of four members completing eight tasks focusing on physical fitness, teamwork, and memorization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 19:39 Photo ID: 8413190 VIRIN: 240515-F-OY799-1151 Resolution: 6762x4513 Size: 15.48 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis honors National Police Week [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.