    Team Travis honors National Police Week [Image 5 of 14]

    Team Travis honors National Police Week

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A Fairfield Police sign is displayed during National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2024. National Police Week is recognized at Air Force bases around the world, gathering local communities to offer support and pay homage to those in law enforcement who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

