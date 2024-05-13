A Fairfield Police sign is displayed during National Police Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 13, 2024. National Police Week is recognized at Air Force bases around the world, gathering local communities to offer support and pay homage to those in law enforcement who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 19:39 Photo ID: 8413174 VIRIN: 240513-F-DB163-1086 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 11.06 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis honors National Police Week [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.