Team Travis honors National Police Week

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Angela Hunt, 921st Contingency Response Squadron combat arms noncommissioned officer in charge, throws a simulated hand grenade during a National Police Week Warrior's Challenge obstacle course at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 15, 2024. The Warrior's Challenge consisted of a team of four members completing eight tasks focusing on physical fitness, teamwork, and memorization.

The 60th Air Mobility Wing observed National Police Week, an annual observance week to pay homage to those in law enforcement who gave their lives in the line of duty, May 13-17, 2024.



National Police Week is recognized at U.S. Air Force bases around the world, gathering local communities to offer support and honor through remembrance.



“We gathered during Police Week and remembered law enforcement personnel on a local, state and federal level who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in support of our nation,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Pizarro Figueroa, 60th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor.



The 60th SFS hosted a variety of Defenders and local law enforcement in numerous activities and events throughout the week, to include a five-kilometer ruck march, bowling and football tournaments, and Warrior’s Challenges.



“I’ve been a Defender for 16 years, and this week is near and dear to my heart for all those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Tech. Sgt. Angela Hunt, 921st Contingency Response Squadron combat arms noncommissioned officer in charge. “I feel like this just brings awareness for people to truly understand what Defenders go through and the camaraderie it brings, participating in something bigger than us.”



The 60th SFS seeks to strengthen the relationship by conducting joint training and sharing tactics amongst all parties to improve mission capabilities, said Pizarro Figueroa.



In events like these, the relationship built with local law enforcement can prove beneficial to both local communities and Travis AFB. Pizarro Figueroa expressed his thanks for the opportunity to join together for this observance week.



“The 60th SFS and our law enforcement partners thank everyone who came out and supported us,” Pizarro Figueroa said. “We hope to see you again next year!”