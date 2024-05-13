Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis honors National Police Week [Image 7 of 14]

    Team Travis honors National Police Week

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Montrease Tinson, 60th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven, smiles during a National Police Week flag football game at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2024. The 60th SFS hosted a variety of Defenders and local law enforcement in numerous activities and events throughout the week, to include a 5K ruck march, bowling and football tournament, and a Warrior’s Challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 19:39
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Team Travis honors National Police Week

    Airmen
    SFS
    USAF
    National Police Week

