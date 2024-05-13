Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct an operational check-out during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. Exercise Astral Knight 24 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 22:10
|Photo ID:
|8407655
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-VJ231-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
