Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Smalls, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts an operations inspection during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. Exercise Astral Knight 24 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO