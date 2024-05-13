Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct an operational check during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. Operational checks ensure aerial refueling capabilities meet specified standards and safety requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

