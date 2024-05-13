U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron observe an operations inspection during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. The ability of USEUCOM forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 22:10
|Photo ID:
|8407649
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-VJ231-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
