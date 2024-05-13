U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron observe an operations inspection during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. The ability of USEUCOM forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8407649 VIRIN: 240515-F-VJ231-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.37 MB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.