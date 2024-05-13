U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donovan Davis, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts an operations inspection during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. Crew chiefs undergo extensive training to develop technical experience in aircraft systems, providing them the expertise to diagnose and troubleshoot complex mechanical issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.15.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8407651 VIRIN: 240515-F-VJ231-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 735.64 KB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.