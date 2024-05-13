Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 5 of 8]

    Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24

    CâMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donovan Davis, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts an operations inspection during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. Crew chiefs undergo extensive training to develop technical experience in aircraft systems, providing them the expertise to diagnose and troubleshoot complex mechanical issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 22:10
    Photo ID: 8407651
    VIRIN: 240515-F-VJ231-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 735.64 KB
    Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

