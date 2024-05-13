Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Smalls, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, celebrates after troubleshooting a mechanical error during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. Exercising elements of agile combat employement enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

