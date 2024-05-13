Triple Nickel Supports Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donovan Davis, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts an operations inspection during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

