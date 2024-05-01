Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander

Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, March Air Reserve Base, California, shares remarks during Col. Eric J. Rivero’s assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. Durham presided over the ceremony and provided words of wisdom to Rivero before he officially assumed command of the 512th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Rossi)

