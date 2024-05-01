Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 6]

    Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman John Rossi 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, March Air Reserve Base, California, shares remarks during Col. Eric J. Rivero’s assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. Durham presided over the ceremony and provided words of wisdom to Rivero before he officially assumed command of the 512th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Rossi)

    Location: DOVER, DE, US
    Dover Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Liberty Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

