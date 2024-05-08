Dover reservists host 4th Air Force leaders' visit

Fourth Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, Jennifer Durham, and the 4th AF Command Chief Master Sgt Travon Dennis traveled from March Air Reserve Base, California, to attend 18 different events across the wing. They participated in a historical ceremony and met with hundreds of reservists.



“I was very impressed with the Airmen and units we visited,” said Mrs. Durham. “My goal is to listen to the good things and the bad things across the wing and spread the word on both to highlight 512th (AW) programs and initiatives.”



The guests explored Dover’s first new hangar in over 40 years, witnessed several of the Bedrock innovation lab’s initiatives, and attended the 512th AW Assumption of Command Ceremony for Col. Eric J. Rivero. Durham presided over the ceremony and offered Rivero words of advice.



“Focus on the fundamentals,” he said. “Our Reserve Citizen Airmen deserve nothing less. We must respect their time and sacrifice and honor their service, for them to become better people and Airmen. If we do these things, no matter what the next fight demands of us, our Airmen will be best prepared to adapt and succeed.”



Over the weekend, Durham and Dennis presented 10 Airmen with 4th AF coins, recognizing them for their accomplishments. Durham also met with Airman 1st Class Amelia Sacco, 46th Aerial Port Squadron passenger services representative, the 512th AW’s Liberty Wing Warrior for May 2024. Sacco demonstrated her roles and responsibilities, highlighting her impact on the mission.



The trio witnessed training in action during a Tactics and Leadership Nexus demonstration. TALN is a home-grown, two-day, scenario-based course used to increase readiness and hone tactical and leadership skills. The distinguished visitors toured the grounds and discussed the trajectory of the program with TALN’s cadre.



The Durhams, who were formerly stationed at Dover AFB, from 2015 to 2017, each said they felt like the base and the surrounding community had grown and developed well since they'd been away.



Dennis and the Durhams continued to embrace each opportunity to learn, listen and engage with reservists during their visit. Between them, they participated in the 46 APS deployment family Q&A session, a Diamond Council meeting and the annual Port Dog Memorial 5K Run led by Dennis.



Later, during an enlisted all-call attended by over 700, Dennis shared his gratitude for the wing’s Airmen.



“I’m proud to serve alongside you and represent you as your NAF command chief,” he said. “I am forever thankful for what you do, the sacrifices you make, day in and day out. What I will tell you is this: We need you. In order to go far, we have to go together.”



Durham also held an officer’s call, where he recapped his visit by acknowledging the community and mission partner support.



“Dover (AFB) is a big base with a big mission,” he said. “The relationship between the active and reserve component here is exemplary – it makes a difference.”

