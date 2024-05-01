Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 6]

    Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander

    AFRC, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Col. Eric J. Rivero speaks to members of the 512th Airlift Wing during his assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. During his speech, Rivero acknowledged and thanked the wing for their time, commitment and sacrifices as members of the U.S. Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton)

    This work, Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kalee Sexton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Liberty Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

