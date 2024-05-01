Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander

Col. Eric J. Rivero speaks to members of the 512th Airlift Wing during his assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. During his speech, Rivero acknowledged and thanked the wing for their time, commitment and sacrifices as members of the U.S. Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton)

Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Location: AFRC, DE, US