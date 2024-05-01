Col. Eric J. Rivero speaks to members of the 512th Airlift Wing during his assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. During his speech, Rivero acknowledged and thanked the wing for their time, commitment and sacrifices as members of the U.S. Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 13:05
|Photo ID:
|8382789
|VIRIN:
|240504-F-RB411-1167
|Resolution:
|5608x3731
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|AFRC, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kalee Sexton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
