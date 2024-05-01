Col. Eric J. Rivero’s assumption of command ceremony takes places on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. Hundreds of family and friends, distinguished visitors and 512th AW members attended the ceremony to witness Rivero assume his new leadership role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shayna Hodge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 13:07 Photo ID: 8382787 VIRIN: 240504-F-OB345-1293 Resolution: 5168x2907 Size: 1.55 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.