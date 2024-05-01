Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 6]

    Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Shayna Hodge 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Col. Eric J. Rivero’s assumption of command ceremony takes places on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. Hundreds of family and friends, distinguished visitors and 512th AW members attended the ceremony to witness Rivero assume his new leadership role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shayna Hodge)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shayna Hodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Liberty Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

