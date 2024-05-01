Col. Brian Quinn, 512th Airlift Wing deputy commander, renders the first salute to Col. Eric J. Rivero, the new 512th AW commander at an assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. Quinn's gesture symbolized a salute from the entire wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8382788 VIRIN: 240504-F-RB411-1198 Resolution: 5952x3960 Size: 2.52 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kalee Sexton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.