Col. Brian Quinn, 512th Airlift Wing deputy commander, renders the first salute to Col. Eric J. Rivero, the new 512th AW commander at an assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. Quinn's gesture symbolized a salute from the entire wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8382788
|VIRIN:
|240504-F-RB411-1198
|Resolution:
|5952x3960
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kalee Sexton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
