Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, March Air Reserve Base, California, passes the 512th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. Eric J. Rivero during an assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. As the wing’s new commander, Rivero will lead 1,750 reserve Citizen Airmen who support the Air Force Reserve Command’s and Air Mobility Command’s worldwide airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Rossi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 13:04 Photo ID: 8382791 VIRIN: 240504-F-NJ324-1128 Resolution: 6974x4981 Size: 7.34 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover reserve wing welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA John Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.