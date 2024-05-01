Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover reserve wing welcomes new comander [Image 1 of 6]

    Dover reserve wing welcomes new comander

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, March Air Reserve Base, California, passes the 512th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. Eric J. Rivero during an assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. As the wing’s new commander, Rivero will lead 1,750 reserve Citizen Airmen who support the Air Force Reserve Command’s and Air Mobility Command’s worldwide airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 13:08
    VIRIN: 240504-F-RB411-1150
    Location: DOVER, DE, US
    Dover Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Liberty Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen

