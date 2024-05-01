Dover reserve wing welcomes new comander

Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, March Air Reserve Base, California, passes the 512th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. Eric J. Rivero during an assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. As the wing’s new commander, Rivero will lead 1,750 reserve Citizen Airmen who support the Air Force Reserve Command’s and Air Mobility Command’s worldwide airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton)
