Maj. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, March Air Reserve Base, California, passes the 512th Airlift Wing guidon to Col. Eric J. Rivero during an assumption of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 4, 2024. As the wing’s new commander, Rivero will lead 1,750 reserve Citizen Airmen who support the Air Force Reserve Command’s and Air Mobility Command’s worldwide airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kalee Sexton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 13:08 Photo ID: 8382786 VIRIN: 240504-F-RB411-1150 Resolution: 5224x3448 Size: 1.93 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover reserve wing welcomes new comander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kalee Sexton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.