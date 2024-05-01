CAS Exercise for Enduring Partners 2024

Royal Thai Air Force Flg. Off. Ronnakom Pinyodom and Sgt. Thirawat Kongkaew, combat control team, overlook Chandy Range during a close air support exercise with members of the U.S. Air Force and Washington Air National Guard for Enduring Partners 2024 in Thailand, May 1, 2024. EP24 is an engagement to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and WAANG, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)

