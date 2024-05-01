CAS Exercise for Enduring Partners 2024

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Altus Menifee, tactical air control party with the 5th Air Support Operations Squadron (left), and members of the Royal Thai Air Force combat control team call in a close air support strike in an exercise for Enduring Partners 2024 at Chandy Range, Thailand, May 1, 2024. EP24 is an engagement to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and Washington Air National Guard, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)

