CAS Exercise for Enduring Partners 2024

Royal Thai Air Force Sgt. Thirawat Kongkaew and Sgt. Nattapon Kajonpeth, combat control team, and U. S. Senior Airman Blake Stanton, tactical air control party with the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron, (right to left) call in a close air support strike in an exercise for Enduring Partners 2024 at Chandy Range, Thailand, May 1, 2024. EP24 is an engagement to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and Washington Air National Guard, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)

