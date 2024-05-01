CAS Exercise for Enduring Partners 2024

Members of the U.S. Air Force and Royal Thai Air Force involved in the tactical air control party, joint terminal attack controller, and combat control team line of effort for Enduring Partners 2024, pose for a photo while two F-16 Fighting Falcons fly by in a close air support exercise for Enduring Partners 2024 at Chandy Range, Thailand, May 1, 2024. EP24 is an engagement to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and Washington Air National Guard, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)

Date Taken: 05.01.2024