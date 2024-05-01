CAS Exercise for Enduring Partners 2024

Members of the Royal Thai Air Force review the target briefing in a close air support exercise with members of the U.S. Air Force and Washington Air National Guard for Enduring Partners 2024 at Chandy Range, Thailand, May 1, 2024. EP24 is an engagement to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and WAANG, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)

