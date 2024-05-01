Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAS Exercise for Enduring Partners 2024 [Image 1 of 7]

    CAS Exercise for Enduring Partners 2024

    THAILAND

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Airman Jordaan Kvale 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Bergeron, lead for the tactical air control party, joint terminal attack controller and combat control team line of effort for Enduring Partners 2024 laughs with Royal Thai Air Force Flt. Sgt. 2nd Class Lapat Bootwong and Sgt. Thirawat Kongkaew, command control team (left and right), at Chandy Range, Thailand, May 1, 2024. EP24 is an engagement to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and Washington Air National Guard, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 14:10
    Location: TH
    PACAF
    Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Thailand
    USINDOPACOM
    EnduringPartners

