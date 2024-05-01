CAS Exercise for Enduring Partners 2024

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Bergeron, lead for the tactical air control party, joint terminal attack controller and combat control team line of effort for Enduring Partners 2024 laughs with Royal Thai Air Force Flt. Sgt. 2nd Class Lapat Bootwong and Sgt. Thirawat Kongkaew, command control team (left and right), at Chandy Range, Thailand, May 1, 2024. EP24 is an engagement to improve readiness and combined and joint interoperability between the RTAF and Washington Air National Guard, while concurrently aiming to enhance strong defense relations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2024 14:10
|Photo ID:
|8381677
|VIRIN:
|240501-Z-ES212-1003
|Resolution:
|2875x1917
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
