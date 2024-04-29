A student from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni sits inside a bulldozer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, during Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 06:01 Photo ID: 8379047 VIRIN: 240503-M-HB515-1103 Resolution: 4312x6468 Size: 12.91 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni Stem Day 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.